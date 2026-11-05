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Incoming bipartisan coalition of the Alaska Senate announces key leadership
By Corinne Smith, Alaska Beacon,5 days ago
Anchorage Republican Cathy Giessel will be the next Alaska Senate President for the upcoming 35th Alaska State Legislature, according to an announcement from a bipartisan coalition of senators on Wednesday. Giessel showed a comfortable lead with 61% of the vote in her bid for re-election, as of Wednesday afternoon results,...