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Seiya Suzuki Free Agency: Top 5 MLB Landing Spots for 2027
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Main Story: Seiya Suzuki’s 2026 breakout—combining elite offense, improved right-field defense and durability—sets him up as one of the most sought-after free agents. Toronto, Detroit, the White Sox, Washington and the Cubs are potential fits, with Toronto presented as the strongest match. His projected deal is substantial, and teams will weigh that cost against other roster needs.