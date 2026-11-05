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McGonigle Leads Tigers’ Silver Slugger Finalists in Two Categories
By Manny Randhawa via MLB.com,,4 days ago
The Silver Slugger Award is presented to the best hitter at each position in each league annually, and it is voted on by MLB managers and coaches (who are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams). The coveted honor was established in 1980, with new categories for best-hitting utility player (2022) and best offensive team (2023) added in recent years. This year’s Silver Slugger finalists were announced by Louisville Slugger on Thursday, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 17. There is a great mix of established household names and rising young stars among the 2026…