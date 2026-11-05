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Vikings have made their quarterback decision for Monday Night Football vs. Buffalo Bills
By Chris Trapasso,6 days ago
We now know who will be under center for the Vikings against the Bills. It didn’t take long for speculation to morph into a confirmation on the Vikings quarterback front. A few hours after Adam Schefter hinted that Minnesota was trending toward starting Carson Wentz at quarterback against the Bills in Week 9 as normal starter Kyler nurses a hamstring injury, we know now that will in fact be the case: