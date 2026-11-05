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17-year-old accused of killing pregnant mother, unborn baby in Spirit Halloween shooting
By Akim Powell,5 days ago
(Gray News) - A 17-year-old is accused of killing a pregnant mother and injuring six others inside a Spirit Halloween store in California, prosecutors announced. The Solano County District Attorney’s Office charged the 17-year-old with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and several weapons enhancements, a press release said.