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After midterms, Eastern WA Democrats celebrate progress in historically Republican districts
By Spokane Public Radio,5 days ago
On election night in Eastern Washington, Democratic candidates didn’t see a “blue wave” anywhere near the same size as the one that swept the nation. Still, early results suggest that Democrats did make inroads in historically Republican districts. Two days later, several of those races are still too close to call.
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