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How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Colts look to snap a four game losing streak, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time
By Rob Norcup,5 days ago
How to watch the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, as well as kick-off time and team news. Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time. The Indianapolis Colts host the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).