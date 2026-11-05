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Lila Sciences and Anyscale Achieve 1M-Token Training with GLM-5.3-Flash
By Luisa Crawford,5 days ago
Lila Sciences and Anyscale have successfully trained the GLM-5.3-Flash model on sequences of up to 1 million tokens, a significant milestone in long-context AI training. The collaboration utilized SkyRL, an open-source training stack, running on 64 NVIDIA B200 GPUs. This achievement represents a 64-fold increase in sequence length compared to the initial training capacity and addresses the growing need for AI models capable of handling extensive scientific datasets.