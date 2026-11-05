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NFL Picks Week 9: Sink or Swim
By Wallace Delery,4 days ago
Week 8 provided some wild finishes and exciting games. Now let’s take a look at what Week 9 will have in store. The New Orleans Saints return to the field this week, as they come back from their bye to host the Cleveland Browns. Changes were made since the Saints’ loss in Paris, but they were far more minimal than most had hoped. Now we will see if those changes move the needle in a positive direction for the Saints. As the second half of the 2026 season begins, the Saints have to decide if they want to save themselves or not. It is time for the Saints to sink or swim. The swimming needs to start right now, because the waters only get more treacherous after this, and the sinking will occur quickly otherwise.