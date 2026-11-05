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PSP: Hyndman man jailed, accused of attacking neighbor & his daughter with knife
By Ryan Graffius,5 days ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 43-year-old Hyndman man is facing multiple assault charges, accused of attacking another man and his underage daughter in Londonderry Township. Investigators say Donald Merkel was arrested Wednesday evening after witnesses say he reportedly attacked the two victims with a...
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