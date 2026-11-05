undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Osimertinib Plus Savolitinib in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC After Disease Progression
By Wendy LaGrego,3 days ago
According to results from the phase III SAFFRON trial, the combination of osimertinib and savolitinib significantly improved progression-free and overall survival compared with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET overexpression, MET amplification, or both following disease progression during osimertinib therapy. The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 (Abstract LBA6) and simultaneously published by Lu et al in The New England Journal of Medicine.