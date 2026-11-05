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“Mr. Thanksgiving” returns for 56th-annual holiday meal at Mercado
By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR,5 days ago
For the third straight year, the 56th-annual free Thanksgiving dinner will be held at Mercado on Fifth, 423 12th St., Moline., Thursday, Nov. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Emily Allen, president of the Friends of Mr. Thanksgiving group, which runs the event, spoke about the holiday tradition at a press conference Thursday morning, Nov. 5 at Mercado, with “Mr. Thanksgiving,” Bob Vogelbaugh of Moline.
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