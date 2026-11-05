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Pediatric Brain Tumors: Prognostic AI Model Guides Precision Therapy Choices
By The ASCO Post Staff,5 days ago
An artificial intelligence (AI) model built based on DNA methylation profiling provided a look at outcomes for children with medulloblastoma and ependymoma, according to study findings published in Nature Genetics. The model may be used to guide personalized treatment decisions, including treatment intensity, to balance neurocognitive effects with survival goals.