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He drew up plays at 5. At 30, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski is one of the NFL's hottest coaches
By Danielle Lerner, USA TODAY,5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski's daily commute offers a tangible reminder of a less-than-comfortable start to his football coaching career. When Udinski snagged a last-minute spot as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2019, he didn't arrange housing in Waco in time for camp and briefly slept in his car.