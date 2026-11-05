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WARNING: Jaguars’ Offense EXPLODES—Why Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington Demand Attention
2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens scramble at quarterback ahead of Thursday Night Football, thrusting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his first NFL start against the surging Jacksonville Jaguars. Will Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers remain reliable fantasy football assets or are the Ravens’ offensive struggles too much to overcome?. Matt Donnelly delivers...