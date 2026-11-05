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7 Netflix Mystery Shows That Hook You in the First Scene
By Michael Block,5 days ago
Leading the streaming crusade, Netflix has stood at the top of excellent content. From legendary shows during its early days like Orange Is the New Black to modern masterpieces like The Diplomat, viewers seek brilliant, risky storytelling for their binge-watching pleasure. The thrill of a good series is being drawn in so much that you'll keep watching until the very end. When it comes to Netflix's mystery options, a handful hook you within the first scene.