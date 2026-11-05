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Fire at Missionary Village Apartments damages 4 units, displaces 21 people, and injures a child
2 days ago
A fire damaged four units at Missionary Village Apartments Wednesday evening, displacing nine adults and 12 children, fire officials said. One child suffered minor injuries. The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. The first crew arrived at 8:13 p.m. and found heavy flames at one corner of the two-story building. Firefighters went inside to put out the fire and search for occupants. Fire officials said everyone was evacuated and crews rescued a dog.
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