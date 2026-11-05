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The Pentagon wants a massive new military base. Where will it go?
By Breaking Defense Video,5 days ago
A nationwide search for a new installation and a sweeping base-hardening initiative are taking shape inside the Defense Department. In this episode of The Pentagon Buzz, Breaking Defense’s Ashley Roque breaks down two major Pentagon initiatives after a recent conversation with Dale Marks, who is responsible for installations and energy at the Defense Department.