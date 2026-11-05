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Julian Sayin Injury Update, Ohio State HC Ryan Day Provides Latest Return Timeline for Star QB
By Paul Kasabian,5 days ago
"I'll kind of let him handle that, his family," Day said regarding Sayin's medical status, per Jonathan Wagner of On3. "All things considered, the outcome with the different options that were (available) kind of going into the situation thinking it could be, I think this has been a decent outcome for us and for him.
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