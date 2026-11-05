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Report: ‘Big Hero 6’ Director Has Returned To Disney For Unannounced Project
By Kyle Silagyi,5 days ago
There’s (reportedly) a familiar face again walking through the halls of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The Wrap’s Drew Taylor reports that accomplished director Don Hall has returned to Disney following a brief stint at Skydance Animation. Taylor writes that Hall has “already started work on an unannounced project for his old studio.”