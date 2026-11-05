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OU Sooners suffers midseason shake up
By Charles White Reporter@madillrecord. Net,3 days ago
The University of Oklahoma is making a major change to its football coaching staff, dismissing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle following a disappointing season that has left the Sooners searching for answers on offense. The decision, reported Monday, Nov. 2, comes just two days after Oklahoma suffered a 42-25 home loss to South Carolina at Gaylord Family-OklahomaMemorial Stadium.