undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orange Belt Collective plans 10,000-square-foot hub for runners and cyclists near the EDGE District
By Kyla Fields,5 days ago
A new training center near the EDGE District wants to give runners and cyclists a reason to stick around after their workouts. Orange Belt Collective is targeting a summer 2027 opening at 1501 Burlington Avenue North, combining endurance-focused fitness spaces with a public café, a grab-and-go market, and an outdoor gathering area.