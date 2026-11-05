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Learntodiscover Supplemented to Keeneland HORA Sale
By Keeneland,5 days ago
Four horses have been added to the Keeneland November Horses of Racing Age Sale Nov. 12. The auction, which has cataloged 135 horses, will begin at noon ET. Epic Road , a 2-year-old colt by Epicenter from the family of grade 2 winners Money Multiplier and Intense Holiday and grade 3 winner Crafty Shaw. Out of the Uncle Mo mare Tiffany's Mo, he debuted Nov. 1 with an eye-catching third-place finish in a maiden special weight at Churchill Downs won by graded stakes-placed Love a Warrior . Epic Road is consigned by Matejka Racing, agent.