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Federal fire recovery center closes tomorrow
By Dick Mangrum,5 days ago
One more day left for the Business Recovery Center at the Walhalla Earle House. At the close of business tomorrow, the Small Business Administration personnel will leave – although the filing deadline for loans to the fire-impacted Main Street business persons will run until July 9, 2027. The SBA will still accept applications on line at sba.gov/disaster as well as on the phone to the SBA National Support Network Center at 866/SBA-HELP.