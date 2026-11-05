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If the Cavs fire Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland's problems won't be fixed
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
If the Cavs fire Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland's problems won't be fixed. Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor explains why he doubts the Cleveland head coach will last the full season - but insists his decisions aren't the team's core issue. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.