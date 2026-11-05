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Blazers may lead the West - but are still middle of the NBA pack
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
Blazers may lead the West - but are still middle of the NBA pack. Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor responds to Portland fans upset he ranked the Blazers 17th in his initial power rankings - and explains why his list is about big-picture championship odds, not who's the hottest right now. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.