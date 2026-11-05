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Young people in local politics
By Mindy Todd,3 days ago
Today on The Point, we’re talking about young people who are engaging in local politics – from running for elected office to working on local campaigns. Our region has a track record of young people getting involved in government. Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr was first elected to the State Senate in 2016 at age 30. Dylan Fernandes was first elected to state legislature at age 27, also in 2016.