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The Chiefs are under fire for refusing to QB sneak. Patrick Mahomes says he's willing
5 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's willing to add QB sneaks back into his game if it helps the team win. Mahomes was famously injured in 2019 on a quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos, dislocating his right kneecap. He missed two games with the injury, and coach Andy Reid has not had Mahomes attempt a quarterback sneak since.