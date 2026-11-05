undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Point Pays $440M for Nearly 1,000 SF Apartments as Rents Hit Record Highs
By Eileen Vargas,4 days ago
A buyer has scooped up nearly 1,000 San Francisco apartments in a single deal worth $440 million, adding fresh fuel to a residential market where rents are already climbing at the fastest pace in the country. Fort Point Real Estate Partners acquired 59 residential buildings containing 928 units scattered across some of the city's most recognizable neighborhoods, from Pacific Heights to the Haight.
4