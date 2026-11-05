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Chantilly Teen Fights for Life After Being Struck Near High School on Stringfellow Road
By Eric Ramirez,5 days ago
Stringfellow Rd. & Poplar Tree Rd. — Reported 2023 Child-Struck Intersection. A teenage boy was left fighting for his life Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle struck him on Stringfellow Road near Chantilly High School, according to Fairfax County police. The driver stayed at the scene as officers and crash investigators responded amid lane closures on the busy roadway.