undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Near Edinburgh Is A Charming Former Mining Town With Scenic Trails, Shopping, And Fascinating History
By Mitchell Peterson,5 days ago
Loanhead is a town located in Midlothian, Scotland, a few miles south of Edinburgh. It's only a half mile from the bypass that loops the southern end of the Scottish capital, and its western edge is a sprawl of business parks home to Ikea Edinburgh, Costco, an Asda superstore, and more. With the mega stores and retail parks, it'd be easy to pop in and out without spending time in Loanhead proper. But a short hop from those globally renowned brands, there's a town steeped in history and charm.