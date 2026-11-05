undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sylmar Man, 64, Arrested in $4,000 Brass Vase Theft at Newhall Cemetery
By Sarah Kim,5 days ago
Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary — Reported Site of Brass Vase Thefts. A 64-year-old Sylmar man is facing felony grand theft charges after deputies say he stole more than $4,000 worth of brass flower vases straight off headstones at a Newhall cemetery, some of them belonging to grieving families’ deceased parents. Walter Price was arrested at his Sylmar residence on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the thefts at Eternal Valley Memorial Park.
5