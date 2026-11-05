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Unionized guides back possible strike at Emily Dickinson Museum
2 days ago
Guides at the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst are prepared to go on a one-day strike, upping the stakes of ongoing labor union contract talks. Chelsea Farrell, a spokesperson for Local 2110 UAW, said members of the union voted unanimously to authorize a strike. The labor union at the museum, now bargaining for its first contract, claims the action comes in response to what it characterized as the nonprofit's position in talks so far.