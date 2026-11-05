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FREE TICKETS THURSDAY: Win Tix to Phoebe Robinson, Whitmer Thomas, Decadent 80s, and MORE!
By Mercury Promotions,5 days ago
Who’s ready to have some fun? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland’s best concerts and events; our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst… if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin’!) And oh boy, do we have some fun events coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT! (Note: This contest is active from November 5 through November 9). You can find our contest rules here.