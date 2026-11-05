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US Rep. Mark Pocan on Democratic control of Congress in 2027
By Zac Schultz,5 days ago
What’s the first thing that you personally want to see on your committee take over when you get to January?. Well, I think one of the things Appropriations is gonna do is try to — we have our own MAGA, Make Appropriations Great Again, and we used to do oversight when Dave Obey was chair. And for the last 20 years, that hasn’t really happened. We’re bringing that back with Rosa DeLauro as chair. So that means we can have real kind of forensic oversight, not just the oversight that you see currently happening, but looking at the White House budget, looking at stealing congressional funds and other things. That’s all under the scope of my subcommittee that hopefully I’ll have a gavel on. So we’re going to make sure that we’re getting the right things done as need to happen.