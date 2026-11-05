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DLA Piper Expands Capital Solutions Practice With Addition Of Three New York Partners
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
DLA Piper has expanded its Capital Solutions practice with the addition of partners Jesse Sheff, Seung-Ju Paik, and Preeta Paragash in New York. The appointments strengthen the firm’s capabilities across leveraged finance, private credit, strategic capital solutions, syndicated lending, sponsor finance, and fund finance as demand for sophisticated financing structures continues to evolve.