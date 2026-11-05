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Southeast L.A. Residents Can Save Thousands on an Electric Vehicle by Attending This Free Event In South Gate
By L.A. TACO STAFF,4 days ago
If you haven’t done it before, we know you’ve been thinking about it. We’re talking about getting an Electric Vehicle (EV). The benefits to owning an EV are clearly mounting, especially with gas prices continuing to skyrocket and buckle family budgets, while emissions turn our autumn into an endless summer.