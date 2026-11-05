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Da’vion Kimbrough, Matthew Arana: Two MLS Prospects Choose Mexico for the U-17 World Cup
By Alejandro Orellana,5 days ago
The Mexico U-17 national team has finalized its 21-player squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Mexico will be looking to capture its third world title under head coach Jurgen Castañeda. The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to December 13, and the Mexican squad features several promising young talents.