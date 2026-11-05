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Xandar Kardian Introduces Non-Wearable Sleep Monitoring Sensor
By Michael Barbella,5 days ago
Xandar Kardian today launched Kardian Somily, a non-wearable sleep tracker that uses radar to measure heart and respiratory rates. Mounted on the wall above the bed, Somily uses radar—the same sensing that enables an aircraft or a self-parking car to judge distance and movement—to read the chest through the air and through bedding while a person sleeps. It measures how far the chest rises and falls with each breath and moves with each pump of the heart, and whether that movement changes during the night, without asking the person to wear, charge, or remember anything.