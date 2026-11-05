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Flores Found Incompetent to Stand Trial in Pickaway County Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Case, For Now
By Jeremy Newman,3 days ago
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A judge has found Riley Quentin Flores incompetent to stand trial in connection with a June kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in Circleville, ordering him to undergo treatment at a Columbus behavioral health facility while efforts are made to restore his competency. Flores appeared in Pickaway...