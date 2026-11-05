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Ceva and Mobilint Bring Physical AI Closer to Everyday Devices
By Daniel Nenni,4 days ago
Physical AI is moving closer to everyday reality, and a new collaboration between Ceva and Mobilint offers an encouraging example of how that progress can reach commercial devices. Mobilint’s REGULUS edge AI System-on-Chip brings together Ceva’s SensPro AI DSP and NeuPro-Nano NPU, marking the first production deployment of Ceva’s NeuPro NPU family and opening new possibilities for intelligent machines.