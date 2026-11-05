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Disney World Bounceback Offer Extended Through December 2027
By WDWMAGIC Staff,5 days ago
Disney's bounceback offer now runs through December 23, 2027, with up to 35% off a return stay booked within 7 days of check-out at a Disney Resort hotel. Walt Disney World has extended its bounceback offer, with eligible travel dates now running through December 23, 2027. If you're staying at a Disney Resort hotel, you can save up to 35% on your next stay by booking within 7 days of your check-out date.