undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Man with the Bag Trailer Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa
5 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson Team Up to Save Christmas in Prime Video's Holiday Action-Comedy. The official trailer for The Man with the Bag brings Arnold Schwarzenegger back to holiday action as Santa Claus faces an unexpected Christmas crisis. When a disgruntled elf steals Santa's magical bag, threatening his annual gift-giving mission, he turns to Vance (Alan Ritchson), a professional thief on his Naughty List, for help. Together, the unlikely partners embark on a dangerous and comedic mission to recover the bag before Christmas is ruined.