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El Paso Water Weighs Four Budget Paths, From $7 Hikes to 300 Job Cuts
By Dylan Foley,3 days ago
El Paso Water Headquarters — Approximate Site of Public Budget Workshop. El Paso Water and the Public Service Board are set to hold a second workshop Wednesday evening on the utility's 2027-28 budget, with board members expected to narrow down or settle on one of four competing spending plans that range from modest rate increases to the elimination of hundreds of jobs. The session comes a little over a month after the utility first laid out its options, and it marks a pivotal step toward a vote that will shape household water bills and infrastructure spending for the coming fiscal year.
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