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Huron River Watershed Council ponders 2027 strategic plan
By Emily Flesch,4 days ago
Members of the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) gathered at the Belleville Area District Library (BADL) for their monthly meeting on Oct. 15. Spanning seven counties and 63 municipalities in Southeast Michigan, the HRWC is a non-profit environmental organization founded in 1965 and dedicated to protecting, studying and restoring the 125-mile Huron River system and its surrounding watershed.