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High fuel and food prices mean Alaskans may have to choose between the two
By Emily Schwing,4 days ago
Americans are having a tough time stretching their dollars to cover soaring energy costs. In Alaska, some people are choosing between buying food and buying fuel to power their vehicles and heat their homes. And as the state descends into winter, residents who live in some of the nation’s most remote communities say they're scared of what may come.
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