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Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence On Kenneth Walker’s Struggles
By Daniel Arwas,5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs sunk to 5-2 on the season after failing to convert a late-game red zone situation. Whilst the defense has been criticized for failing to contain two struggling offenses in the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos over the past two weeks, perhaps the more alarming shift has been the quick and demonstrable regression of running back Kenneth Walker, who was otherwise looking like an All-Pro through the first month of the season.