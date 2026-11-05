undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SAY LESS: To Shadow Creek's Cloud, Winning Is the Only Statement That Matters
By Matthew Ogle,5 days ago
Amid the celebration of Shadow Creek's historic 55-50 victory over Hightower in last year's Region III Final, Courtland Cloud had a question for the camera. Last winter, Houston Christian did about everything a high school basketball team can do. The Mustangs went 32-1 into the SPC tournament, rode a 20-game winning streak into February and finished the job with a 66-42 rout of Episcopal in the SPC championship game.