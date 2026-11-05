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Ex-Manchester United star Clayton Blackmore apologises for Mason Greenwood 'come home' post following Fenerbahce win over Liverpool
By Mohamed Saeed,5 days ago
The situation developed shortly after Fenerbahce secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Greenwood, now 25, played a central role in the Turkish side's triumph by netting an equaliser during the first half against United's historic rivals. His performance prompted Blackmore to take to social media to celebrate the result, but his choice of words quickly drew significant criticism from the United faithful and the wider football community.