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Braves Predicted to Land All-Star Ace in Massive Offseason Move
By Matt Levine,5 days ago
The Atlanta Braves are entering a crucial offseason after the team fell short in the playoffs yet again. Atlanta was eliminated in four games by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, despite the team coming into the playoffs feeling confident. The Braves were a step behind the other elite teams in the NL, and it showed in the postseason.